Jaguar enhances XF and XE line-ups with high-specification R-Dynamic Black trims

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 9.58am
(Jaguar)
(Jaguar)

Jaguar has updated its XE and XF model line-ups to include a new R-Dynamic Black trim.

The grade was already available on the XE, but has now been improved, while it is newly introduced on the XF.

The XF gets bespoke gloss black elements, 19-inch gloss black wheels, tinted windows, a sliding or fixed panoramic roof, and red brake callipers.

Jaguar XE R-Dynamic Black
(Jaguar)

The XE gets a very similar specification, with an exterior black pack, a sliding panoramic roof, tinted windows and unique contrasting black side sill inserts and door mirrors.

Both models get crafted veneers in the cabin, with the XE getting Gloss Grey Figured Ebony and the XF having Satin Charcoal Ash. Both also get bright metal pedals, while the XF adds an improved cabin lighting feature that gives a choice of 30 colours in place of the standard 10.

The latest Pivi Pro infotainment system is also included, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay fitted as standard. Wireless compatibility with both features will be introduced ‘soon’ via a remote update.

Jaguar XF Sportbrake R-Dynamic Black
(Jaguar)

The XF is available with the full suite of exterior colours, while the XE has a choice of five metallic finishes.

The R-Dynamic Black is available on both models with a 2.0-litre diesel engine, automatic gearbox and rear-wheel-drive. It makes 201bhp and promises up to 58.9mpg.

Prices start at £33,470 for the XE, £37,535 for the XF Saloon and £39,935 for the XF Sportbrake.

The Black pack builds on the regular R-Dynamic S trim, which starts at £31,165 on the XE and £33,975 on the XF. It’s priced to sit at the higher end of the R-Dynamic line-up, saving around £2,000 off the top-spec R-Dynamic HSE.

[[title]]

[[text]]

