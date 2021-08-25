Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Geneva Motor Show set to spawn biennial event in Qatar from 2022

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 11.13am
(Geneva Motor Show)
(Geneva Motor Show)

The organisers of the Geneva Motor Show have announced that the event will spawn a separate biennial event in Qatar.

Announced today at a press conference held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, one of Europe’s most famous motor shows is set to move in part to the Middle East thanks to a new deal with Qatar Tourism.

It will be renamed as the Qatar Geneva International Motor Show and will take place in Qatar’s capital Doha every two years.

However, organisers have confirmed to the PA news agency that the event will still take place in Geneva on an annual basis.

(Geneva Motor Show)

The next event is planned to take place in Geneva in February next year, which will be followed up by a separate event in Doha planned for ‘autumn 2022 or 2023’.

Maurice Turrettini, president of the Permanent Committee of the Geneva International Motor Show, said: “We are very proud and honoured that Qatar Tourism has put their trust in us for the conception of the new motor show in Doha.

“Our partnership is the result of very trusting and constructive discussions from day one. The joint forces with Qatar Tourism empower us to focus on the upcoming 91st edition of GIMS in February 2022, where we will be able to gather ideas and learnings for the new motor show in Doha.”

Organisers have said that exhibitors and fans should ‘exercise patience’ while the Doha plans are underway, and that the full concept of the show going forward won’t be revealed until next year.

The Geneva Motor Show has taken place since 1905, but was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In May it was announced the show, which welcomed more than 600,000 visitors when it last took place in 2019, would make a full return in 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier