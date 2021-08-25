Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Mercedes Citan revealed as brand’s most compact van

By Press Association
August 25 2021, 3.23pm
(Mercedes-Benz)
(Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes has revealed its new Citan, the brand’s smallest van that shares a platform with the Renault Kangoo.

Sitting below the Vito and Sprinter in the German firm’s van range, the Citan enters its second generation with a more modern design inside and out. Available as both a panel van and passenger ‘Tourer’ version, the model gets a more muscular design than its predecessor, as well as the brand’s familiar sharp LED lighting and grille design.

(Mercedes-Benz)

Launching in a single body style – measuring 4.5m long – it will be joined by shorter and longer wheelbase versions at a later date.

The Citan shares its engines with the Renault Kangoo, with a 1.5-litre turbodiesel available with outputs of 74bhp, 94bhp and 114bhp available alongside a turbocharged 1.3-litre petrol that can be had with outputs of 101bhp or 129bhp.

An electric eCitan model will also launch in the second half of 2022, which Mercedes says should offer an electric range of 177 miles, along with rapid charging capability that will see its battery charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes. It’s set to bring no practicality compromises, while also being available with a tow bar.

No date has been given for UK sales to begin, though it will be launched in Germany next month priced from €20,000 (£17,123). It’s also set to be followed by a more upmarket T-Class MPV model (in the same way the Vito van is available as the V-Class), which will also spawn an electric EQT version.

