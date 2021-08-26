Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

The number of people killed or seriously injured in drink drive incidents grows eight per cent

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 12.12pm
A driver blows into a PSNI Road Policing officers’ breathalyser during a random drink driving checkpoint in Belfast.
A driver blows into a PSNI Road Policing officers’ breathalyser during a random drink driving checkpoint in Belfast.

The number of people killed or seriously injured in incidents where at least one driver was over the drink-drive limit went up eight per cent in 2019 compared with the previous year.

Government figures released today show that this number was 2,050, which was an increase despite overall casualties of 7,800 representing a drop of 10 per cent.

The number of fatalities in drink-drive incidents was about 230, which is two per cent down on 2018. Apart from a drop in 2015, drink-drive fatalities have stayed at a consistent level since 2010, following a large decline from almost 400 in 2009.

These figures are based on a 95 per cent confidence in the data, with official data saying the true number could be as high as 250 or low as 210.

Nicholas Lyes, RAC head of policy, said these figures are “a rather chilling reminder that in the region of 250 people are killed by drink-drivers on Great Britain’s roads every year, a figure that’s barely fallen since 2010”.

He added: “Clearly much more needs to be done, and one area we’d like to see progress in is around cutting reoffending. A report by the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety found that nearly one-in-five drink drive offences are carried out by repeat offenders, something that could be tackled with the introduction of alcohol interlocks.”

Alcohol interlocks are devices fitted to cars that require the driver to blow below the legal limit before allowing them to turn the engine on.

Hunter Abbott, managing director of personal breathalyser firm AlcoSense, said: “The fact that testing is at its lowest level on record should be ringing alarm bells. Police carried out just 285,380 roadside breath tests in England and Wales in 2019 – less than half the number in 2008.

“All convicted drink drivers in Northern Ireland are now automatically referred to a rehabilitation course – to educate them on the potential consequences of their actions. This should be introduced in the rest of the UK as soon as possible.”

AlcoSense says that it conducted a poll that found 36 per cent of motorists think their ability to drive is only impaired once they’re over the legal limit.

However, you are 13 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash if you are at, but not over, the limit in the United Kingdom.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier