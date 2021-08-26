Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Netflix shares first look at new Michael Schumacher documentary

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 1.22pm
Mercedes’ Michael Schumacher of Germany during practice on Qualifying day for the Formula One Santander British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit, Northampton.
Netflix has revealed a first look at its new documentary on the life and career of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher.

It’s the only documentary to be fully supported by the German’s family, and will include interviews with relatives, important figures in his motorsport career, and archive footage.

The clips show that ‘Schumacher’ will chart his progress from early karting races right through to winning at the pinnacle of motorsport.

However, it’s unlikely to offer any update on his condition. Schumacher has not been seen nor heard from since suffering a brain injury in a horrific skiing accident in 2013, with his family asking for privacy.

Schumacher’s wife Corinna was key to getting the project off the ground. Speaking when the film was announced, director Vanessa Nöcker said: “She herself wanted to make an authentic film, to show Michael as he is, with all his ups and downs, without any sugar coating.

“She was great and brave enough to let us do what we wanted, and so we respected and kept her boundaries. A very inspiring, warm woman who made a lasting impression on all of us.”

Netflix is finding success with motorsport-related content, having just announced that the fourth instalment of F1: Drive to Survive will be released next year.

The series, which follows the drama of a full Formula 1 season, has been widely credited with an uptick in popularity for the championship.

