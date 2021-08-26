Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

The most and least reliable cars revealed

By Press Association
August 26 2021, 2.50pm
(Audi)
(Audi)

The most and least reliable cars on sale in Britain have been revealed following a survey of more than 16,000 drivers.

Looking at nearly new cars and those up to five years old, the Reliability Survey is run by consumer publication What Car?, and provides scores for 178 vehicles from 30 manufacturers.

An impressive six models achieved a full 100 per cent rating. These were the current-generation Audi TT, Mazda CX-3, Mini Convertible and Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, and the previous-generation Dacia Sandero and Honda HR-V.

Lexus NX
The Lexus NX was ranked the most reliable hybrid car. (Lexus)

Overall, Lexus was deemed the most reliable manufacturer, with an overall rating of 98.7 and none of its vehicles scoring less than 98.4. This was followed by Romanian firm Dacia, which scored 97.3 and Japanese manufacturer Suzuki, which achieved 97.1.

At the other end of the scale, Land Rover and Fiat achieved the lowest scores of 82 and 82.5 per cent respectively.

Luxury SUVs achieved the lowest score as a group with an average of 88.8. The Porsche Macan bucked this trend with a 97.9 per cent rating, while the Land Rover Discovery had the lowest rating of 72.1.

Looking at individual sectors, the BMW 1 Series was the highest-rated family car with 97.7 per cent, the Nissan Leaf was the most reliable electric car with 98.6, and the Skoda Superb was the best executive model with 99.2.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “The UK’s used car market is currently booming, making it all the more important that people know which models will be reliable. With feedback from more than 16,000 owners, the latest What Car? Reliability Survey highlights the brands and models with the best and worst records.

“Our latest study also shows that a high price tag isn’t always a guarantee of reliability, because some of Britain’s cheapest cars are among the most reliable.”

The 16,328 car owners were asked whether their car had gone wrong in the past 12 months, how long repairs took and how much they cost, with the overall score expressed as a percentage. Twenty per cent had experienced a fault with 85 per cent repaired for free.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]