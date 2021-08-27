Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Better road surfaces and fixed potholes are top priority for motorists in England

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 11.02am
File photo dated 20/03/18 of a car passing a pothole. A record rise in pothole-related breakdowns on UK roads has been recorded. The RAC said many roads “resemble the surface of the moon” after receiving 4,694 call-outs for vehicles likely damaged by potholes between January and March. Issue date: Tuesday April 20, 2021.
Motorists in England want to see improvements to road quality and the upkeep of the road surface, according to a new survey.

The news comes as National Highways, recently rebranded from Highways England, prepares its long-term plans for the road network.

The survey of 5,600 drivers by independent watchdog Transport Focus found that almost one in five car or van drivers rated the quality of road surfaces on England’s motorways and major A roads as poor.

Roadwork stock
Roadworks in Cromwell Road, London by Transport for London staff. The orange plastic tubing is for housing traffic signal cabling.

Furthermore, almost two thirds placed more importance on maintaining existing roads than building new ones or adding lanes to existing highways.

Making road design and upkeep safer was the second priority, followed by the better management of roadworks.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: “Road users tell us they want to see England’s major roads improved with better road surfaces and fewer potholes and cracks.

“It’s vital that National Highways focuses future investment on these priorities to ensure all road users have smoother, safer journeys.”

Transport Focus also shared some of the comments received in response to the survey, with one person writing: “All they seem to do is patch it, say if there’s a pothole or a winter frost. Patch it up, and three weeks later it needs doing again.”

Other concerns raised by respondents included better management of unplanned delays such as accidents or breakdowns, as well as improved information about such incidents.

Last week, Highways England announced it was rebranding as National Highways, the second time it has changed its name in six years. At the same time, it revealed that Nick Harris has been appointed as the organisation’s new chief executive, having carried out the role on an interim basis since February.

