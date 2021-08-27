Jenson Button will make his historic racing debut at the Goodwood Revival

Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button is set to make his historic racing debut at this year’s Goodwood Revival.

The classic motorsport event takes place between September 17 and 19 at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex.

It’s widely considered to be the world’s premier historic racing event, seeing some of the world’s most expensive and highly sought-after classic racing vehicles go wheel-to-wheel on the circuit.

(Drew Gibson)

Attendees enter into the spirit of the racing, with the vast majority dressing up in clothing inspired by ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s fashion.

British racer Button, who won the F1 title with the Brawn GP team in 2009, will race in historic cars for the first time on the Friday.

The 41-year-old will take part in the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy, which takes place at sunset and offers some of the most spectacular images from the whole weekend.

The race sees the likes of Ferrari 250 SWBs, Aston Martin DB4GTs, AC Cobras and a host of early-60s GT racers head out on track. Button will be competing in a Jaguar E-Type, sharing with fellow British racing driver Alex Buncombe.

(Goodwood)

On the Sunday, the pair will team up once more to compete in the Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration, which Goodwood calls ‘one of the most prestigious races in all of historic motorsport’.

It’s a one-hour, two-driver team event that sees closed-cockpit racers go head-to-head on track. Button and Buncombe will be racing a 1963 AC Cobra that was originally prepared for Shelby American and now run by DK Engineering.

The weekend’s racing will be broadcast on ITV1 and the race schedule is available on the Goodwood Revival website.