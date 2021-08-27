Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Jenson Button will make his historic racing debut at the Goodwood Revival

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 11.57am
(Nick Dungan)
(Nick Dungan)

Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button is set to make his historic racing debut at this year’s Goodwood Revival.

The classic motorsport event takes place between September 17 and 19 at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in West Sussex.

It’s widely considered to be the world’s premier historic racing event, seeing some of the world’s most expensive and highly sought-after classic racing vehicles go wheel-to-wheel on the circuit.

Goodwood Revival
(Drew Gibson)

Attendees enter into the spirit of the racing, with the vast majority dressing up in clothing inspired by ‘40s, ‘50s and ‘60s fashion.

British racer Button, who won the F1 title with the Brawn GP team in 2009, will race in historic cars for the first time on the Friday.

The 41-year-old will take part in the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy, which takes place at sunset and offers some of the most spectacular images from the whole weekend.

The race sees the likes of Ferrari 250 SWBs, Aston Martin DB4GTs, AC Cobras and a host of early-60s GT racers head out on track. Button will be competing in a Jaguar E-Type, sharing with fellow British racing driver Alex Buncombe.

Goodwood Revival
(Goodwood)

On the Sunday, the pair will team up once more to compete in the Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration, which Goodwood calls ‘one of the most prestigious races in all of historic motorsport’.

It’s a one-hour, two-driver team event that sees closed-cockpit racers go head-to-head on track. Button and Buncombe will be racing a 1963 AC Cobra that was originally prepared for Shelby American and now run by DK Engineering.

The weekend’s racing will be broadcast on ITV1 and the race schedule is available on the Goodwood Revival website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier