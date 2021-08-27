Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The Kia Sorento is the fastest-selling used car at the moment

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 1.17pm
(Kia)
(Kia)

The Kia Sorento is currently the fastest-selling used car, taking an average of just 18 days to sell.

That makes it considerably quicker to shift from dealer forecourts than the current overall average of 26 days.

Data from online car marketplace Auto Trader, which analyses live supply and demand in the market, shows that there is huge demand for diesel SUVs at the moment.

That’s particularly interesting because diesel sales have been drastically declining in the new car market over the past few years.

Mercedes-Benz SLC
(Mercedes-Benz)

The Sorento’s 18 days to sell puts it just above the Mercedes-Benz SLC, which takes 19 days to sell. Taking second place, the roadster is the only non-SUV or MPV in the top 10.

In third and fourth are the Ford Edge and Volkswagen Touareg, both taking about 20 days to sell, followed by the Ford Kuga on 21 days.

The petrol-electric plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander in eighth and petrol Vauxhall Zafira Tourer in ninth are the only vehicles in the top 10 not powered by diesel.

Auto Trader says SUVs are the most in-demand body style on the site based on searches and advert views, followed by hatchbacks and coupes. It also suggests that with demand slightly outstripping supply of SUVs, prices have been pushed up recently.

Karolina Edwards-Smajda, Auto Trader’s director of commercial products, said: “Despite the growth in consumer and economic confidence over recent months, car buyers are still attracted by great value and peace of mind, and the fact the Sorento exceeded the current national average by over a week, really highlights just how popular it is amongst car buyers.

“With such huge levels of consumer demand for second-hand cars at the moment, accelerated by the supply challenges in the new car market, used cars are selling faster than normal and prices are climbing dramatically.”

