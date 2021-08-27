Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, August 28th 2021
Lifestyle / Motoring

The Mobilize Limo is an electric taxi bought through a subscription service

By Press Association
August 27 2021, 2.53pm
(Mobilize)
(Mobilize)

Renault-backed project Mobilize has revealed an electric saloon targeted at the taxi and private hire vehicle market.

Called Limo, it will be available exclusively through a subscription service that ‘will provide all-inclusive mobility solutions packages’.

The saloon is said to fit into the D-segment size of vehicle, putting it on par with the likes of the Tesla Model 3, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Mobilize Limo
(Mobilize)

Its design appears to have been made with carrying passengers in mind, as the roofline slopes down into the bootlid quite late, meaning rear passengers will have more headroom.

Features include flush door handles that pop out when the vehicle unlocks, LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, and Mobilize branding throughout the vehicle.

The cabin gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument display as well as a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the infotainment functions.

Mobilize says the driver’s seat was designed to keep professional drivers comfortable over long periods and has plenty of adjustability, as does the steering wheel to provide the optimum driving position.

Mobilize Limo
(Mobilize)

Rear passengers have plenty of legroom, thanks in part to a flat floor, meaning three adults can travel in the back comfortably. There are two USB slots so passengers can charge electronic devices, and a 411-litre boot to accommodate any luggage.

Equipment includes adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and various driver assistance systems.

The powertrain uses a 148bhp electric motor, providing a 0-60mph time of 9.4 seconds and a top speed of 87mph. There are three drive modes that range from eco to sporty driving characteristics, while Mobilize says its 11.2-metre turning circle makes it agile for urban driving.

The Mobilize Limo will make its public debut at the Munich motor show next month.

