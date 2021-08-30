Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dacia reveals new seven-seat family car will be called Jogger

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 8.04am
(Dacia)
(Dacia)

Dacia is expanding its affordable car line-up with the introduction of a new seven-seat family car called Jogger.

Revealing the name today, the Romanian car maker says the moniker ‘evokes the brand’s outdoor spirit, its positive energy and sense of adventure’.

The firm says the Jogger will be geared towards daily use as well as being perfect for trips into the great outdoors.

Although promoted as a seven-seater, the Jogger will also be available with five seats. Based on a teaser silhouette revealed today, its body style appears to be somewhere between an SUV and an MPV.

Dacia Jogger
A still from a teaser video released by Dacia. (Dacia)

The Dacia line-up currently consists of the Sandero hatchback – Britain’s most affordable new car – as well as the Duster, a small SUV. The Jogger will sit above both these models in size and will therefore likely be the company’s most expensive vehicle yet.

Dacia previously sold the Lodgy MPV, but it was not available in the UK.

Both the Sandero and Duster were updated earlier this year, making 2021 a big year of change for the budget brand.

The Jogger will be fully revealed on September 6, and will then go on public display at the Munich Motor Show.

Show attendees will also have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Spring, the firm’s affordable electric vehicle. This model is not currently slated for a UK release, but bosses have not ruled this out for the future.

