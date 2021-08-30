Dacia reveals new seven-seat family car will be called Jogger

Dacia is expanding its affordable car line-up with the introduction of a new seven-seat family car called Jogger.

Revealing the name today, the Romanian car maker says the moniker ‘evokes the brand’s outdoor spirit, its positive energy and sense of adventure’.

The firm says the Jogger will be geared towards daily use as well as being perfect for trips into the great outdoors.

Although promoted as a seven-seater, the Jogger will also be available with five seats. Based on a teaser silhouette revealed today, its body style appears to be somewhere between an SUV and an MPV.

A still from a teaser video released by Dacia. (Dacia)

The Dacia line-up currently consists of the Sandero hatchback – Britain’s most affordable new car – as well as the Duster, a small SUV. The Jogger will sit above both these models in size and will therefore likely be the company’s most expensive vehicle yet.

Dacia previously sold the Lodgy MPV, but it was not available in the UK.

Both the Sandero and Duster were updated earlier this year, making 2021 a big year of change for the budget brand.

The Jogger will be fully revealed on September 6, and will then go on public display at the Munich Motor Show.

Show attendees will also have the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the Spring, the firm’s affordable electric vehicle. This model is not currently slated for a UK release, but bosses have not ruled this out for the future.