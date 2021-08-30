Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Long-term report: Getting to grips with our new Audi Q5

By Press Association
August 30 2021, 10.36am
Anyone who knows me knows that I’m something of a fan of off-roaders. Over my time working in the automotive editorial industry I’ve had quite a collection, including the Kia Sorento, Skoda Kodiaq, Nissan X-Trail and Kia Sportage, not to mention the cars I’ve owned including an L322 Range Rover, Nissan Pathfinder and Volkswagen Touareg. Yup, I dread to think how much I’ve spent on fuel, and Range Rover repairs.

Despite the hefty running costs there is a lot I love, namely the space, which is handy for all my filming equipment and relatively large pooch, the comfortable ride and the fact that on long journeys I get to my destination relaxed rather than taking full advantage of a sportier engine.

Audi Q5

Our latest addition to the long-term fleet – deep breath, the Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI Quattro S-Line S-Tronic – is a mid-sized premium off-roader that lines up against the likes of the Range Rover Velar, BMW X4, Jaguar F-Pace and Mercedes GLC Coupe.

It’s part of a new breed of off-roader that focuses on aesthetics rather than overall practicality. From the front there’s very little to tell it apart from a standard Q5, but when you look at the side profile its changes are evident.   The sloping roofline gives it a sportier look, but the biggest offset is the limitations it offers when it comes to cabin space.

However, it’s not as bad as you might think.   Up front, you won’t spot any difference when it comes to the general operation of kit or space. As you’d expect from an Audi it’s all very fuss free and relatively intuitive to use. Thankfully there’s none of the ‘one screen does all’ that we’ve seen across other Volkswagen Group products, meaning physical buttons for the climate control and a dial for the radio volume.

The 12.3in digital instrument display is one of the best in its class and features all the usual toys including Sat Nav, DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Plus, as you’d expect for a car with a £55k price tag, it comes well equipped, with a few extras added including headlights (£1,050), Comfort and sound pack (£1,395), 20-inch alloys (£3975) and Comfort centre arm rest in the front (£200). That said, I have been surprised that the seats move manually rather than electronically.

One feature I really love, and having jumped out of a Skoda Superb Estate IV I’m more than familiar with, is the virtual cockpit. This is a digital screen in front of the driver where the dials sit, and it gives the driver the flexibility of changing the screen depending on what they want to see.   As I mentioned, there’s very little impact in the front with the Sportback model over the standard Q5, you only really start to notice any difference when you get in the back.

The sloping roofline does mean taller passengers will notice a little less space, but surprisingly it’s not majorly affected. Knee and leg room is also generous too, so four people could comfortably enjoy a long journey. There is room for three in the back, but the transmission tunnel does impact space for the middle passenger’s feet.

The boot is the biggest difference when it comes to the usability, there’s about 40 litres less space than the standard Q5 – 510 litres with the rear seats up. If you’re not carrying a lot of stuff in the boot on a regular basis then it shouldn’t prove much of an issue, but it’s going to be a good test seeing how it fares over the next few months with my demands for lugging equipment around.

You can, of course, fold down the rear seats 40:20:40 to expand things further.   It’s going to be interesting to see how the Q5 copes with the demands of the video department, but so far, there’s something to be said about turning up for a shoot in a car with a premium badge.

  •   Facts at a glance
  • Model as tested: Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI Quattro S Line S Tronic
  • Price as tested: £55,235
  • Engine: 2.0-litre petrol
  • Power: 261bhp
  • Torque: 370Nm
  • Max speed: 149mph
  • 0-60mph: 6.1 seconds
  • MPG: 32.5mpg
  • Emissions: 197g/km CO2

