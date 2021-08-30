Munich motor show: What to expect

It’s safe to say things have been rather quiet on the motor show front since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Ever since the anchors were put on the Geneva Motor Show last March, just days before it was due to take place, there haven’t been any major events of this kind in Europe since.

While many questioned whether such events would continue, the IAA Mobility 2021 (otherwise known as the Munich motor show) is pushing ahead at full steam, with a number of major unveilings showing there is still life in the motor show yet.

Here’s a look at what to expect

Audi Grandsphere concept

Audi Skysphere concept, which will be followed by the Grandsphere. (Audi)

Audi is hot on teasing its future with a range of models named ‘Sphere’. We saw the Skysphere revealed a few weeks ago as a bold new shape-shifting autonomous roadster, but Audi is following this up with the Grandsphere concept.

This model, though, will be a look at the more luxurious end of the spectrum, and aims to be an electric and autonomous successor to the brand’s current A8 model. Also on the Audi stand in Munich will be the latest RS3, which aims to push the sporty compact car boundaries to new extremes.

BMW

(BMW)

Little has been confirmed about BMW’s plans for the show, but the headline is believed to be the reveal of the new 7 Series. The firm’s luxury saloon will likely be shown as a concept vehicle that highlights a shift to electrification.

Interestingly, BMW will also showcase the iX5 Hydrogen. As the name suggests, it’s a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, a technology that BMW continues to work on as it believes this will be an important technology to sit alongside electric vehicles.

New Dacia MPV

The MPV will expand the Dacia range beyond the Sandero and this Duster SUV. (Dacia)

It’s been a busy year so far for Dacia, with the brand launching its next-generation Sandero at the start of the year and with its updated Duster 4×4 soon to be reaching showrooms. But this budget brand won’t stop there as it will unveil a new seven-seat MPV in Munich.

Its name is currently under wraps – as are many details about it – but we know this will be an all-new model that will replace the brand’s Lodgy, which was never sold in the UK. There are rumours this new people carrier makes its way to Britain, though, which will be the first new MPV we’ll have seen in some time.

European Kia Sportage

The new Sportage was revealed earlier this year, but a Europe-specific model is due. (Kia)

Though Kia unveiled its next-generation Sportage SUV – the brand’s best-selling car in the UK, and one of Britain’s most popular cars – earlier this year, the South Korean brand will show off its first dedicated European version in Munich.

Alongside this specific model, we will also see the global debut of a plug-in hybrid version of this SUV. Combining a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 66.9kW electric motor and 13.8kWh battery, this will be the most efficient model of the Kia Sportage range.

Mercedes EQE

(Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes is set to absolutely dominate the IAA Mobility show as it unveils a raft of new models. First up will be the EQE, the latest model in the brand’s rapidly growing electric car range.

Set to directly rival the Tesla Model S, the EQE will slot beneath the EQS in the brand’s EV line-up, and can be thought of like an electric E-Class. It’s set to offer an impressive range and more generous interior space than petrol and diesel models of a similar size.

Mercedes’ first electric AMG model

(Mercedes-AMG)

Though we’ve seen plenty of electric Mercedes models so far, we’re yet to see the brand’s AMG performance division work its magic on any EVs.

Until now that is as, with the brand announcing its first AMG-tuned model will be showing its face in Munich. Though yet to be confirmed, we expect it to be a model based on the EQS, with Mercedes saying the word performance ‘applies not only to its performance figures, but more especially to its involving and emotional handling’.

Renault Megane E-Tech Electric

A fully electric version of the Renault Megane, pictured here in hybrid form, is coming to Munich. (Renault)

Renault has been rapidly building its hybrid range in the last 12 months or so, but aside from the Zoe, we’re yet to see signs of another EV in its car line-up. That will change next month with the arrival of the Megane E-Tech Electric.

This new battery-powered SUV aims to carry forward the ‘Megane’ name and while we’ve already seen it in disguised form, this will be our first look at the production car. Packing a 217bhp electric motor, Renault says its 60kWh battery pack will also allow for a range up to 280 miles.

New Smart SUV

Smart builds tiny electric city cars, but is expanding its range to include an SUV. (Smart)

It’s been a very long time since we’ve seen a new model from Smart, but this EV-only brand aims to show its longevity at Munich with the reveal of a new concept car that will preview the firm’s first SUV.

Details are especially limited, but it’s set to be a pivotal model for Smart, and also the first time the brand will have been on show since Geely took a slice of ownership alongside Mercedes.

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX

(Volkswagen)

Volkswagen’s ID range is really coming into its own, and next in the pipeline is the ID.5. Essentially a sleeker ‘coupe’ version of the ID.4 SUV, we’re still only set to see it in disguised prototype form, even though you don’t need too much imagination to work out what it will look like.

The production model will arrive at the start of 2022, featuring the same choice of powertrains already found on the ID.4.