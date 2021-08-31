Toyota reveals Corolla Commercial hybrid van

Toyota has revealed a new commercial version of the Corolla Touring Sports.

The Corolla Commercial van uses the same sleek and stylish body style seen on the regular passenger car, but sees the rear seats removed.

In its conversion from car to van, a hard floor has also been placed in the rear so that items can be carried without causing any damage, while the rear windows have been fully blacked out to hide its contents.

(Toyota)

A grate has also been placed between the load bed and the driver to protect passengers from items that could slide forwards.

It uses the same self-charging hybrid powertrain, which uses a 1.8-litre petrol engine and electric motor. Economy figures are yet to be finalised, but Toyota believes it will achieve 55.3-62.7mpg on the combined cycle, with CO2 emissions of 102-115g/km. The provisional towing figure is 750kg (braked), too.

Mark Roden, Toyota GB’s operations director, said: “With its full hybrid powertrain, Corolla Commercial will give customers an exceptionally versatile vehicle that can be driven with zero emissions and fuel consumption during short urban runs while also giving the freedom to make longer journeys without the need for battery recharging.

(Toyota)

“Toyota’s hybrid technology has well-proven reliability and delivers day-to-day savings on running costs with its fuel efficiency. It’s a unique addition to the Toyota Professional range and the wider LCV market and we’re confident it will attract strong interest.”

The Toyota Corolla Commercial will make its debut at the 2021 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham before going on sale in summer 2022. The UK will be its first market, and it will be offered in a single trim.

Prices are expected to begin at £22,134.