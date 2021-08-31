Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Toyota reveals Corolla Commercial hybrid van

By Press Association
August 31 2021, 1.24pm
(Toyota)
(Toyota)

Toyota has revealed a new commercial version of the Corolla Touring Sports.

The Corolla Commercial van uses the same sleek and stylish body style seen on the regular passenger car, but sees the rear seats removed.

In its conversion from car to van, a hard floor has also been placed in the rear so that items can be carried without causing any damage, while the rear windows have been fully blacked out to hide its contents.

Toyota Corolla Commercial
(Toyota)

A grate has also been placed between the load bed and the driver to protect passengers from items that could slide forwards.

It uses the same self-charging hybrid powertrain, which uses a 1.8-litre petrol engine and electric motor. Economy figures are yet to be finalised, but Toyota believes it will achieve 55.3-62.7mpg on the combined cycle, with CO2 emissions of 102-115g/km. The provisional towing figure is 750kg (braked), too.

Mark Roden, Toyota GB’s operations director, said: “With its full hybrid powertrain, Corolla Commercial will give customers an exceptionally versatile vehicle that can be driven with zero emissions and fuel consumption during short urban runs while also giving the freedom to make longer journeys without the need for battery recharging.

Toyota Corolla Commercial
(Toyota)

“Toyota’s hybrid technology has well-proven reliability and delivers day-to-day savings on running costs with its fuel efficiency. It’s a unique addition to the Toyota Professional range and the wider LCV market and we’re confident it will attract strong interest.”

The Toyota Corolla Commercial will make its debut at the 2021 Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham before going on sale in summer 2022. The UK will be its first market, and it will be offered in a single trim.

Prices are expected to begin at £22,134.

