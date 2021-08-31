Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Your pride and joy could be immortalised as a Hot Wheels model

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 12.12am
Riley Stair’s 2020 winning Pontiac Trans Am
Riley Stair’s 2020 winning Pontiac Trans Am

A lucky car enthusiast could see their own vehicle immortalised as a Hot Wheels die-cast model as part of a new competition being run across the globe.

Originally launched in 2018, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour is coming to the UK for the second time and allows car enthusiasts to submit a video of their car before October 1. Then, a judging panel including car designer Ian Callum CBE, will pick out the car that best ‘captures the Hot Wheels spirit’, with the judging broadcast live on October 14.

Hot Wheels Car
James Williams’ Hillman Imp was the UK finalist in 2020

Ian Callum, Design Director of eponymous design and engineering business, CALLUM, said: “From an imposing stance, full of presence, vivid colours and an impression of speed, Hot Wheels captures a creative freedom that inspires the rebel spirit in a car designer,”

“Hot Wheels take me back to a misspent youth when I wondered why real cars couldn’t be this way. Well now I know they can and are. They inspire an excitement that we all need in our lives.”

Once selected, the winner of this round will go up against winners from the US, Japan, Mexico and Germany prior to the outright global winner being announced. They will see their car faithfully reproduced in 1:64 scale.

Hot Wheels
The original 16 Hot Wheels cars produced

Hot Wheels was first created in 1968 when Mattel co-founder Elliot Handler challenged his design team to create a toy car that was ‘cooler and performed better than anything else on the market’. Today, Hot Wheels is the number one selling toy worldwide.

“With so many passionate enthusiasts and talented car builders and restorers, the UK has a truly diverse car culture with a thriving modified and performance scene,” says Ted Wu, Head of Hot Wheels Design at Mattel.

“We’ll be looking for the very best, whether that’s a pre-war British hot rod, a ‘70s or ‘80s ‘restomod’, an extreme custom hot hatch build from the ‘90s or one of today’s bespoke hypercars, we want to see the finest cars the UK has to offer. And who knows? Your pride and joy could well become a small-scale legend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]