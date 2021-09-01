Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance brings hybrid power to AMG for the first time

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 11.14am
(Mercedes-AMG)
(Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes-AMG has introduced its first performance hybrid vehicle, which is said to draw on Formula 1 technology.

To give it its full name, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance uses a V8 petrol engine that works with an electric motor and battery on the rear axle, which are developed in-house.

It is the most powerful production vehicle to come from AMG, making 831bhp and 1,400Nm of torque.

The result is a 0-60mph time of 2.7 seconds, while 124mph comes up in under 10 seconds and the top speed is 196mph.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE (4MATIC+), 2021Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE (4MATIC+), 2021
(Mercedes-AMG)

Mercedes says the battery takes inspiration from F1 with its fast power delivery, while the motor provides instant torque to the rear wheels. It’s also said to have twice the power density of a regular battery and can be charged through a 3.7kW on-board charger.

The E Performance can only travel around seven miles on electric-only, as this performance hybrid is focused more on delivering a power boost to the petrol engine than improving fuel economy and providing a long electric range.

That said, its economy figures are reasonable for a car with this power output, registering about 33mpg on the combined cycle and CO2 emissions of 196g/km.

There are seven drive modes that vary from comfort to sport settings, as well as locking the car in electric mode if there’s enough battery charge available. Drivers can also choose the sound they want at higher speeds, too.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE (4MATIC+), 2021Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE (4MATIC+), 2021
(Mercedes-AMG)

There are also four levels of regeneration available, which dictates how much the motor slows the car and therefore how much energy is fed back into the battery. The driver can choose from Level 0, which has no regeneration, to Level 3, which allows for ‘one pedal driving’.

Philipp Schiemer, chairman of the board of management of Mercedes-AMG, said: “With the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance we are transporting our brand DNA into an electrified future.

“In doing so, we are following our own technical path, which is what has always made AMG so special and desirable.

“Developed entirely in [Mercedes-AMG’s HQ in] Affalterbach, the performance hybrid offers a fascinating level of driving dynamics and rightly bears our new technology label E Performance.”

