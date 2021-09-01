Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

A quarter of drivers unaware a new type of petrol has been introduced this week

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 12.10pm Updated: September 1 2021, 12.48pm
A Shell logo on a petrol pump at a petrol station in London, as the board of BG Group has backed a takeover offer worth about £47 billion from Royal Dutch Shell.
Twenty-four per cent of drivers are unaware that a new type of petrol has been introduced at forecourts from today (September 1).

Research from breakdown group the RAC found many drivers did not know the fuel was coming, while 27 per cent have not looked into whether their vehicle is compatible.

The Government has introduced E10 petrol as a way of cutting tailpipe emissions. It has a 10 per cent ethanol content, up from the typical E5 used at British pumps.

However, while the vast majority of cars on the road should be fine to use the new fuel, cars built before 2002 will likely not be compatible. In the UK, all cars built since 2011 must have E10 compatibility.

Drivers can check if their vehicle can run on E10 petrol on the Government website. If it can’t, premium fuel pumps will continue to use E5 for the time being – but this will mean the price of a tank of fuel increases significantly.

Of the respondents that said they knew their car was incompatible with E10, 59 per cent said they were concerned about the rising costs, while 53 per cent were worried about finding pumps with E5 available.

Meanwhile, 20 per cent said they fear mistakenly filling with E10 and causing expensive damage, while the same proportion were concerned that the value of their car could drop.

RAC head of policy Nicholas Lyes said: “E10 petrol has already started appearing on forecourts to replace the old E5 blend, and that process will continue at pace in the coming weeks.

“Drivers who will continue to rely on E5 will also need to make sure the filling station they’re visiting stocks the fuel in the first place, or risk running out of fuel and having to call on their breakdown provider.

“We’d also like to remind owners of classic cars that they need to be careful not to accidentally top up with E10 and then leave it sitting unused in the tank for long periods, something which can lead to expensive damaged plastics, metals and seals.”

E10 fuel is arriving across Great Britain now, and is expected to make its way to Northern Ireland in early 2022.

