Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Cupra’s UrbanRebel Concept gives a glimpse of firm’s future electric model

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 3.48pm
The UrbanRebel uses an electric powertrain
The UrbanRebel uses an electric powertrain

Cupra has given a brief look at its future plans for electric models with a striking new concept – the UrbanRebel.

Designed to give an idea of what the firm’s ‘urban electric vehicle’ – set to arrive in 2025 – will look like, the UrbanRacer ‘mixes pure electrification, sustainability and performance with the exciting aesthetics of the virtual world’ in a physical creation.

Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra, said: “The Cupra UrbanRebel Concept is a radical interpretation of the company’s urban electric car, due to be launched in 2025. This racing concept gives an idea of the design language of the future street-car and will inspire its creation.

Cupra UrbanRebel
A huge rear wing dominates the look of the car

“The urban electric car is a key strategic project not only for our company, but also for the Volkswagen Group, as our aim is to produce more than 500,000 urban electric cars per year in Martorell for different Group brands. The urban electric car will democratise and make accessible electromobility to the masses.”

Underpinned by Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric-ready platform, the UrbanRebel is essentially a racing version of the production electric car, though many of this concept’s dynamic styling touches will be carried through to the road-going model.

Design highlights include a ‘shark nose’ front end with a triangular signature embedded in the headlights, alongside a wraparound window graphic which, Cupra says, has been created to give the visual effect of a racing helmet.

Set to be physically unveiled at the upcoming IAA Munich International Motor Show, the UrbanRebel will generate 335bhp from its battery-powered setup, with 429bhp available at certain points. This enables it to hit 60mph from a dead stop in three seconds – though it’s likely that the production version won’t be quite as potent.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier