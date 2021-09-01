Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lifestyle / Motoring

Vauxhall reveals electric Astra-e is due on sale in 2023

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 4.40pm
(Vauxhall)
(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall has revealed the Astra-e, the electric version of the eighth-generation hatchback, will go on sale in 2023.

The new Astra, showcased for the first time earlier this summer, will go on sale in Q1 next year with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but EV buyers will have to wait another year to get their hands on the battery-powered version.

It’s the first time the Astra has been offered as an EV, and will join the firm’s impressive line-up of zero-emission vehicles, including the Corsa-e, Mokka-e, Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life.

Vauxhall Astra

Vauxhall has not confirmed any details of the Astra-e’s powertrain, but it is likely to use the SLTA Medium vehicle platform from the firm’s parent company Stellantis. This can use batteries of between 60kWh and 100kWh, with the hatchback likely to have a range of 250-300 miles.

When the eighth-generation Astra goes on sale next year, it will have regular petrol and diesel engines, as well as a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid. The latter will combine a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, making a combined 222bhp and 360Nm of torque.

Following Vauxhall’s current design trend, the Astra-e will have few distinguishing features from the rest of the model’s line-up. It gets the new design language seen on other newly released cars from the brand, most prominently the Vizor front end.

Vauxhall Astra
(Vauxhall)

It includes a full-width black screen up front, incorporating the LED headlights and the cameras for the driver assistance features.

At the rear, there are LED taillights, a centrally mounted Vauxhall badge and large Astra lettering on the bootlid. The overall design sees sharp creases in the bodywork, giving it a modern feel.

Inside, it gets the new ‘Pure Panel’ concept, which incorporates two 10-inch displays for the infotainment system and digital instrument binnacle.

Orders for the regular Astra open soon, with deliveries beginning at the start of 2022. An estate version is scheduled to go on sale later next year, before the Astra-e completes the line-up in 2023.

[[title]]

[[text]]

