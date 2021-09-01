Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021
Morgan 3 Wheeler set to return

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 4.54pm
The new 3 Wheeler will use a Ford engine
Morgan has confirmed that a new version of its 3 Wheeler is in development.

Orders for the previous 3 Wheeler closed at the start of 2021, with the striking model having been on sale since 2011. It followed on from a long line of three-wheeled models, which started back at the founding of the company in 1909 when founder HFS Morgan created a three-wheeled vehicle to drive around the Malvern Hills.

Morgan 3 Wheeler
Morgan has confirmed a new 3 Wheeler is on the way

Steve Morris, chairman and CEO of Morgan Motor Company, said: “We are thrilled to confirm plans for an all-new three-wheeled Morgan, a model that continues an incredible story dating back to 1909. The outgoing 3 Wheeler was adored by customers and enthusiasts alike, and will inspire this next generation.

“The upcoming model is an all-new ground-up design and the first whole vehicle programme to be completed under the stewardship of Investindustrial. Morgan’s team of engineers and designers have considered everything that the company has learnt from the decade of building and selling the previous model. We look forward to sharing more about this exciting new vehicle in due course.”

Though a name has yet to be confirmed for this new version it is already undergoing durability testing. Morgan has said that it will be ‘defined by an all new design, adventurous character and significant engineering enhancements’. Though the firm is remaining quiet about many of the car’s finer details, it has said that it will use a naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder Ford engine, replacing the 2.0-litre V-twin unit created by American motorcycle manufacturer S&S and used in the outgoing model.

