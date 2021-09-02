Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Genesis to go electric from 2025

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 9.30am
Genesis plans to develop an eight-strong EV lineup
Genesis plans to develop an eight-strong EV lineup

Genesis has announced plans to only release electric vehicles from 2025.

The brand, which has only recently entered the UK market but has been operating in other countries since 2015, is set to release one of its first electric vehicles next year in the form of the GV60 crossover.

Jay Chang, global head of Genesis: “I am extremely excited to announce the new vision of Genesis for a sustainable future as we open a new chapter in our history.

Genesis GV60
The new GV60 is expected to arrive in 2022

“As we continue to design a new dimension of customer experience and build an authentic relationship with our customers, Genesis will take audacious steps to lead the age of electrification into the sustainable future.”

“Our new electric lineup is the perfect platform to increase our interface with our customers,” said Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis. “We aim to interact with all their senses. Our new architecture will integrate audacious technologies with breathtaking designs while providing sincere detail-oriented experiences. Warm and exquisite care will be our differentiator.”

Genesis says that from 2025 it will focus on a ‘dual electrification strategy’ which will see the firm developing both hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehicles. It has also pledged to create ‘next-generation technology’ that is able to get the best possible efficiency from lithium-ion batteries.

Alongside its electric pledge, Genesis has also announced plans to become a carbon neutral brand by 2035 – the first time that a company within the Hyundai Motor Group has announced this. To do so, it will become a 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle brand by 2030, aiming to create an eight-strong EV line-up – as hinted towards by an image released today (Sep 2).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]