Genesis to go electric from 2025

Genesis has announced plans to only release electric vehicles from 2025.

The brand, which has only recently entered the UK market but has been operating in other countries since 2015, is set to release one of its first electric vehicles next year in the form of the GV60 crossover.

Jay Chang, global head of Genesis: “I am extremely excited to announce the new vision of Genesis for a sustainable future as we open a new chapter in our history.

The new GV60 is expected to arrive in 2022

“As we continue to design a new dimension of customer experience and build an authentic relationship with our customers, Genesis will take audacious steps to lead the age of electrification into the sustainable future.”

“Our new electric lineup is the perfect platform to increase our interface with our customers,” said Luc Donckerwolke, chief creative officer of Genesis. “We aim to interact with all their senses. Our new architecture will integrate audacious technologies with breathtaking designs while providing sincere detail-oriented experiences. Warm and exquisite care will be our differentiator.”

Genesis says that from 2025 it will focus on a ‘dual electrification strategy’ which will see the firm developing both hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehicles. It has also pledged to create ‘next-generation technology’ that is able to get the best possible efficiency from lithium-ion batteries.

Alongside its electric pledge, Genesis has also announced plans to become a carbon neutral brand by 2035 – the first time that a company within the Hyundai Motor Group has announced this. To do so, it will become a 100 per cent zero-emission vehicle brand by 2030, aiming to create an eight-strong EV line-up – as hinted towards by an image released today (Sep 2).