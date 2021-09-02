New Lexus NX to start from £38,300

Lexus has announced pricing and specifications for its new NX mid-size SUV.

The second-generation NX brings a new design and revised powertrains alongside enhanced technology and safety equipment.

The range kicks off with the NX 350h – priced from £38,300 – with standard equipment including 18-inch alloy wheels, a 9.8-inch infotainment system and bi-LED headlights with automatic high beam. The NX 350h uses a conventional hybrid system with 239bhp.

However, the big addition to the range is the NX 450h+ – a plug-in hybrid version and the first to be offered by the premium Japanese manufacturer. It uses a combination of a 2.5-litre engine with twin electric motors to produce 302bhp, while a 18.1kWh battery allows the NX to travel for up to 40 miles on electric power alone. Lexus also claims CO2 emissions of under 40g/km.

The interior boasts a range of new features

Prices for the NX 450h+ start from £48,800 in Premium Pack specification. This brings rear privacy glass, keyless entry and wireless phone charging on top of the features included on the standard car. You can also get this pack on the NX 350h for £39,300.

Premium Plus cars build on this equipment with 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, a 14-inch infotainment system with navigation and leather upholstery. Heated seats are fitted too, alongside four-eye LED headlights with adaptive high-beam and a panoramic around-view parking camera. Prices for this pack start from £45,800 on the NX 350h or £53,300 on the NX 450h+.

Sporty F Sport cars gain 20-inch alloy wheels and a revised exterior design pack including a piano black grille, black roof rails and F Sport badging. Inside, there’s an F Sport steering wheel and aluminium pedals, while sports front seats are fitted too. You also get adaptive variable suspension with this grade. The NX 350h in F Sport trim costs from £47,300, rising to £54,800 on the NX 450h+.

Finally, there’s range-topping Takumi grade. Priced from £51,800 on the NX 350h and £57,800 on the NX 450h+, this brings 20-inch wheels, a Mark Levinson 17-speaker sound system, digital rear view mirror and a panoramic roof, as well as extra Lexus Safety Sense+ features including front cross-traffic alert and lane change assist.

Interested buyers can now pre-order their vehicle online with a fully refundable £500 deposit. First customer deliveries are expected to commence in January next year.