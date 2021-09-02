Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Jaguar commemorates C-Type 70th anniversary with limited continuation run

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 3.36pm
The continuation models can be used for racing
The continuation models can be used for racing

Jaguar has introduced a new continuation model to celebrate its famous C-Type

Following on from other continuation projects including the D-Type and XKSS, the limited-run C-Type models are painstakingly created by hand using historic parts. First revealed in 1951 – the year it won Le Mans – the C-Type brought many next-generation features including aerospace-inspired aerodynamics and even disc brakes.

Jaguar C-Type
The interior has been painstakingly created

These continuation models have been built to Le Mans-winning specification, with each using a 3.4-litre straight-six engine with triple Weber carburettors producing 220bhp. The car has been crafted using both modern and time-honoured build techniques – and it’s the first Jaguar Classic car to be reproduced using 3D computer-aided design as a way of creating a virtual build.

Each engine takes nine months to construct while the original specification clocks and gauges have been painstakingly designed to ensure that they match those fitted to the first C-Types. The seats, which can be finished in one of eight different coloured types of leather, are fitted to a new component behind the bulkhead in order to allow the car to comply with FIA regulations.

In fact, all continuation C-Types are FIA-approved ensuring that they can be used in historic race championships. Other racing-required features include fire extinguishers for both the engine and footwell controlled via toggle switches in the cockpit.

Dan Pink, Director, Jaguar Classic, said: “The C-type is one of the most iconic cars in Jaguar’s illustrious racing history, driven by some of the most-admired drivers in history. The C-type Continuation keeps Malcolm Sayers’ iconic and advanced design alive thanks to the first application of 3D CAD drawings by Jaguar Classic, marrying design and motorsport heritage with the very latest engineering tools.”

The C-Type Continuation is set to make its public debut at the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace on September 3.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier