Jaguar commemorates C-Type 70th anniversary with limited continuation run

Jaguar has introduced a new continuation model to celebrate its famous C-Type

Following on from other continuation projects including the D-Type and XKSS, the limited-run C-Type models are painstakingly created by hand using historic parts. First revealed in 1951 – the year it won Le Mans – the C-Type brought many next-generation features including aerospace-inspired aerodynamics and even disc brakes.

The interior has been painstakingly created

These continuation models have been built to Le Mans-winning specification, with each using a 3.4-litre straight-six engine with triple Weber carburettors producing 220bhp. The car has been crafted using both modern and time-honoured build techniques – and it’s the first Jaguar Classic car to be reproduced using 3D computer-aided design as a way of creating a virtual build.

Each engine takes nine months to construct while the original specification clocks and gauges have been painstakingly designed to ensure that they match those fitted to the first C-Types. The seats, which can be finished in one of eight different coloured types of leather, are fitted to a new component behind the bulkhead in order to allow the car to comply with FIA regulations.

70 years after it first raced to victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, #JaguarClassic introduces the #Ctype Continuation. Hand built to the original 1953 specification, this strictly limited run celebrates the iconic model’s motorsport heritage. Learn more: https://t.co/ipWSKN601K pic.twitter.com/9aEAwDOCi9 — Jaguar (@Jaguar) September 2, 2021

In fact, all continuation C-Types are FIA-approved ensuring that they can be used in historic race championships. Other racing-required features include fire extinguishers for both the engine and footwell controlled via toggle switches in the cockpit.

Dan Pink, Director, Jaguar Classic, said: “The C-type is one of the most iconic cars in Jaguar’s illustrious racing history, driven by some of the most-admired drivers in history. The C-type Continuation keeps Malcolm Sayers’ iconic and advanced design alive thanks to the first application of 3D CAD drawings by Jaguar Classic, marrying design and motorsport heritage with the very latest engineering tools.”

The C-Type Continuation is set to make its public debut at the Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace on September 3.