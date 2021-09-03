Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Team Fordzilla’s ‘Gaming Transit’ hits the road in the UK to bring accessible fun to young gamers

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 10.26am
The Transit features a variety of special modifications
A specially adapted Ford ‘Gaming Transit’ has arrived in the UK to bring accessible fun to young gamers across the UK.

Piloted by Team Fordzilla – Ford’s own esports team – the van will visit special educational needs schools and children’s hospices in Manchester, Essex and London this September. Through its partnership with Sega, Ford is also giving children the opportunity to play a world exclusive of the new Sonic Colours: Ultimate video game within the van itself.

Ford Gaming Transit
The van incorporates three gaming ‘suites’

For children with limited mobility, the van also includes adaptive controllers that allow for external buttons, switches or joysticks to be connected. A wheelchair lift and folding ramp make entering and exiting the van easier, too.

Mandy Dean, director commercial vehicles Ford of Britain and Ireland said, “Gaming Transit has already been a massive success in Europe. It was so heartening to see how much fun it can bring to children and we’re looking forward to our leg of the tour, visiting hospices and schools across the UK, that are truly remarkable in their work with special educational needs children.”

Ford Gaming Transit
A pop-up event space houses two racing rigs

The exterior design of the van features many touches from MS-RT, a company behind race-inspired versions of the Transit Custom and Connect vans. Inside, the van’s three gaming suites are separated by dividers, while a pop-up event space with two racing game rigs can be deployed outside of the vehicle too.

Caroline Taylor, head of income, marketing and communications, from Lancashire-based children’s hospice, Derian House, said “The arrival of Ford’s Gaming Transit to Derian House is going to create such a buzz amongst families. It’s a real opportunity to inject something fun and unique into their day. At Derian House, our aim is to make sure our children and young people make the very most of the time they have, and fun days like this help make precious memories to last a lifetime.”

The Gaming Transit’s road trip has already taken in stops in France, Germany, Italy and Spain prior to hitting the UK.

