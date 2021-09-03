Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Ford takes electric vehicle charging world records to three

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 3.34pm
(Ford)
(Ford)

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has achieved two more Guinness World Records, taking its tally to three.

In July, the electric SUV achieved an efficiency record by consuming the least energy by an electric vehicle on a run between John O’Groats and Land’s End.

It used 6.5 miles per kilowatt hour (kWh), which would give it the equivalent of 500 miles of range, considerably more than its official 379-mile capability. This smashed the previous record of 1.8m/kWh.

Ford Mustang Mach-E
(Ford)

The latest records include the shortest charge time to complete that epic journey, with the official time being 43 minutes and 13 seconds, over half an hour quicker than the previous record, held by Tesla.

On top of this, because the team only stopped once – at MFG’s charging hub in Wigan – it means the vehicle will always hold the record for the fewest number of stops required to complete the journey.

Tim Nicklin, Ford’s electrification manager, said: “As deliveries ramp up, customers can be assured of Mach-E’s viability for daily use – as evidenced by this triple record-breaking performance, even on the UK’s most extreme journey.

Ford Mustang Mach-E
(Ford)

“Ford’s own Go Electric report on consumer perceptions reveals that the average range which the public thinks an electric car can travel is under 150 miles. If the Mach-E can achieve well over three times that distance in the hands of professionals, and under 45 minutes of top-up charging on route, it can easily accommodate customers’ everyday requirements.”

The Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s first bespoke electric vehicle. Prices start at £41,330 for the rear-wheel-drive model with a 273-mile range.

The top-spec GT model starts at £67,225 and has all-wheel-drive, a sub-five-second 0-60mph time and huge equipment levels.

