Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

New car registrations fall 22 per cent in August but electrified demand continues to surge

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 10.00am
A view of new cars on the quayside in Sheerness, Kent, The automotive industry has downgraded its expectations for the year following the worst February for car sales since 1959. Just 1.83 million new cars will be registered in the UK in 2021, according to the latest prediction from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Picture date: Thursday March 4, 2021.
A view of new cars on the quayside in Sheerness, Kent, The automotive industry has downgraded its expectations for the year following the worst February for car sales since 1959. Just 1.83 million new cars will be registered in the UK in 2021, according to the latest prediction from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Picture date: Thursday March 4, 2021.

New car registrations fell by 22 per cent in August but demand for electric and hybrid vehicles continued to rise, according to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

August is traditionally a quiet month for registrations given its position just before the introduction of a new plate in September, but despite this demand for electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose by 32.2, 45.7 and 72.1 per cent respectively.

The market year-to-date was up 20.3 per cent against Covid-struck 2020, but lags someway behind pre-pandemic levels as the industry continues to be hampered by semiconductor shortages.

In total, 68,033 cars were registered during the month, with the most popular fuel standing as petrol with 29,451. That said, battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid vehicles accounted for 20,498 sales – up 36.9 per cent year-on-year. Diesel, meanwhile, slumped by 64.5 per cent on last year’s figures to 5,077 units during the month.

Overall, itt represented the weakest August since 2013 and was down 7.6 per cent on the average figure recorded over the last decade. Total registrations for 2021 are 25.3 per cent below the 10 year average for the period January to August.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “While August is normally one of the quietest months for UK new car registrations these figures are still disappointing, albeit not wholly surprising. The global shortage of semiconductors has affected UK, and indeed global, car production volumes so new car registrations will inevitably be undermined. Government can help by continuing the supportive Covid measures in place currently, especially the furlough scheme which has proven invaluable to so many businesses.

“As we enter the important September plate-change month with an ever-increasing range of electrified models and attractive deals, buyers in the market for the new 71 plate can be reassured manufacturers are doing all they can to ensure prompt deliveries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]