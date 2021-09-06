Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021
Lifestyle / Motoring

Volkswagen’s ID. Life points towards new entry-level EV

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 10.26am
The production version of the concept car is due in 2025
Volkswagen has released a concept that provides a preview of a new electric model due to hit the roads in 2025.

Called the ID. Life, the production model will serve as an entry point to the firm’s range of electric vehicles and will cost ‘around 20,000 euros’ when it goes on sale – or around £17,000.

Revealed today (Sep 6) at the Munich Motor Show, it’s underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, but rather than using a rear- or all-wheel-drive layout like the ID. 3 and ID.4, it adopts a more traditional front-driven setup thanks to a 172kW electric motor on the front axle. It’s capable of sending the ID. Life from 0-60mph in 6.7 seconds, yet a 57kWh battery can provide 249 miles from a charge.

“The ID. Life proves once again how uniquely flexible the MEB is. The platform is suitable for vehicles of all types, from small cars to vans,” said Thomas Ulbrich, member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management for Development. “It’s the most scalable electrical architecture in the industry. We’re just beginning to tap into the potential of MEB. Performance, charging capacity and range will continue to improve with each new model and software update.”

Inside, the concept utilises a variety of sustainable materials, including wood in the dashboard and rear seat surrounds, while the tyres have been created through a blend of bio-oil, natural rubber and rice husks.

The cabin has been designed with flexibility in mind. For example, a projection screen extends from the dash panel so that the car can serve as a cinema or gaming lounge, while the front and rear benches can be lowered completely to provide a two-metre bed.

