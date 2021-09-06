Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
The BMW i Vision Circular is a fully recyclable car made from recycled materials

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 11.16am
The i Vision Circular can be completely recycled
BMW has revealed its concept for the car of the future, which focuses on the ‘circular economy principle’.

Called BMW i Vision Circular, it’s made from recycled materials and bio-based raw materials. Completing the circular mission, it’s also fully recyclable at the end of its life, with even the solid-state battery able to be given a second life.

The car itself is a city car that has a simpler design than many of the firm’s current cars. This approach is deliberate, as it echoes the simplified use of materials and parts in the construction of the vehicle.

i Vision Circular
The interior features a 3D-printed steering wheel

The traditional BMW kidney grille is present up front, though here it stretches across the full width of the car and has a digital screen. The body work has not been painted, with the aluminium exterior anodised instead.

Inside, the environmentally friendly ethos continues with a bizarre, futuristic design. There’s plenty of space, while the seats are an intriguing floating design. The steering wheel is 3D-printed, while the infotainment display is moved to a head-up display at the base of the windscreen.

BMW has again worked with famous composer Hans Zimmer on the sound emitted by the vehicle. In the spirit of reusing the old to make something new, he has created powertrain sounds using musical instruments “from a bygone age, such as a famous old cello that still works in modern times thanks to the wonders of digital circularity”.

Although just a concept, the i Vision Circular previews an ethos that BMW is putting into its vehicles of the future. The principle of giving materials a second life for vehicle production will be gradually introduced across the firm’s line-up in future years.

Oliver Zipse, BMW chairman, said: “We lead the way for resource efficiency in production and we are seeking to extend this status to all stages of the vehicle life cycle.

“This is a question of economic sustainability too, as the current trend in commodity prices clearly shows the financial consequences in store for any industry that is reliant on finite resources.”

