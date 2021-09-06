Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mercedes Concept EQG showcases a G-Class of the future

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 1.08pm
The EQG is essentially an electric version of the regular G-Class
Mercedes has revealed an electric version of its famous G-Class four-wheel-drive with the Concept EQG.

Revealed at this week’s Munich Motor Show, the Concept EQG takes the boxy dimensions of the current G-Class and elevates them with a series of futuristic-looking updates. So rather than a conventional radiator grille, a continuous black panel is fitted, while within this sits an illuminated star badge with 3D effects. The whole area is circled by an illuminated band while combined with the traditional rounded headlights to give the EQG a distinctive appearance.

Mercedes-Benz EQG
The EQG’s interior is largely the same as that found in the G-Class

Markus Schäfer, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and COO of Mercedes-Benz Cars, said: “Wherever market conditions permit, Mercedes-Benz will be ready to go fully electric by the end of the decade.

“With this strategic step from ‘Electric first’ to ‘Electric only’, including sustainable production and the CO2-neutral life cycle of our batteries, we are accelerating the transformation to a zero-emission and software-driven future. We want to inspire our customers to switch to electric mobility with convincing products. An icon like the G-Class fulfils this task perfectly.”

Sitting atop 22-inch alloy wheels, the Concept EQG does without the regular G-Class’ spare wheel cover and instead replaces it with a lockable box with white illuminated accents on the rear door. Mercedes believes that this box could be used to store the car’s charging cables, among other things.

However, the EQG retains the standard car’s ladder chassis, which helps to give it robustness for off-road driving. It features independent suspension on the front axle alongside a rigid axle at the rear, while four electric motors – one on each wheel – helps to give plenty of traction over difficult terrain.

Mercedes has yet to disclose full details about the EQG’s powertrain but has said that this concept is very close to the full production model. It’s expected that further information will be released shortly.

