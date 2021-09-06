Hyundai to go electric-only from 2035

Hyundai has announced that it will only sell zero-emissions vehicles in Europe from 2035.

It’s part of a commitment by the firm to achieve global carbon-neutrality by 2045. Set out by a ‘three pillars’ approach, with the first of these focused around ‘clean mobility’. Hyundai plans for 30 per cent of its global sales to be zero-emissions by 2030. From 2035 the firm will cease to sell petrol or diesel vehicles, five years prior to removing all internal combustion-engined vehicles from its global markets.

By 2030, Hyundai plans for 30 per cent of its global vehicle sales to be from zero-emission vehicles, while by 2040 it expects that battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles will account for 80 per cent of its total fleet sales.

The second pillar looks at ‘next generation platforms’ such as the ‘robotaxi’ which is based upon the upcoming Ioniq 5 electric vehicle. It was shown at the Munich Motor Show this week, ahead of it entering a fully driverless service in 2023.

Finally, there’s the ‘Green Energy’ pillar. This includes using renewable energy at the company’s production facilities, as well as investing in future technologies like green hydrogen, vehicle-to-grid solutions and second life battery energy storage systems, which recycle EV batteries to be used for energy storage.

By 2023, #Hyundai will introduce the fully autonomous IONIQ 5 based #robotaxi, developed by @motionaldrive – a joint venture of Hyundai and Aptiv. And we anticipate that by 2028, we will introduce Electrified Urban Air Mobility.#CarbonNeutrality2045 #PositiveEnergy pic.twitter.com/2766Wk0RqE — Hyundai Worldwide (@Hyundai_Global) September 6, 2021

Thomas Schemera, global chief marketing officer at Hyundai Motor Company, said: “As a smart mobility solution provider, Hyundai also aspires to provide energy solutions for business and society overall. Climate change won’t be solved without a concerted effort. We will strive to do more for the environment via multiple sustainability projects in the months to come, inviting everyone to join us on our journey towards a cleaner future.”