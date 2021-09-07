Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Ford’s Mustang Mach-e police car concept is an electric blue light option

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 10.54am
All of the lights and sirens run off the car’s 12-volt battery and don’t deplete its range
Ford’s Mustang Mach-e electric SUV has been given the blue light treatment in a new conversion.

It comes following considerable interest from UK police forces, with seven having already either tested the vehicle or requested a full evaluation of the concept car.

The Metropolitan Police Force has already requested a test, as well as Sussex, South Wales, Dyfed Powys, Devon & Cornwall, and Police Scotland forces.

This initial concept is based on the Mustang Mach-e Standard Range with all-wheel-drive, though Ford is planning to offer Extended Range versions of both its rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models to police forces too.

In addition, all of the car’s auxiliary functions operated from a 12-volt battery rather than the car’s drive battery, so the use of blue lights, sirens and other equipment won’t sap the Mustang’s electric range.

Ford Mustang Mach-e Police car
The interior is fitted with police-specific equipment

“The vehicle range is uncompromised as the blue light equipment is being drawn from the vehicle’s 12V battery and not the drive battery,” said Terry Adams, Blue Light Direct Sales Manager, Ford of Britain and Ireland.

“In future developments we will look to increase this battery capacity to allow for additional equipment to be fitted.”

Mustang Mach-e police car
The livery is easy to see both in the day and night

The conversion was carried out by Safeguard SVP in Essex, who fitted bespoke mounting pods and brackets throughout the car, while the additional lighting uses LEDs to ensure minimal draw from the car’s 12-volt power system.

The emergency livery also uses a special material capable of maximising day and night visibility requirements.

Unveiled today (Sep 7) at the Emergency Services Show, this concept utilises the standard Mustang Mach-e platform, which has already won a Guinness World Record for having achieved the lowest energy consumption on an electric car journey. In total, it can achieve up to 379 miles between charges when fitted with the Extended Range battery.

