Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Cupra’s Tavascan Extreme E concept hints towards look of future electric SUV

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 5.00pm
The Tavascan Concept points toward how the future model could look
The Tavascan Concept points toward how the future model could look

Cupra has released a new concept that provides a glimpse at what the company’s upcoming electric SUV could look like.

The Cupra Tavascan Extreme E Concept – revealed at the Munich Motor Show – is said to hint at the look of the upcoming Cupra Tavascan which is due to enter the market in 2024. It’ll also be the firm’s second fully electric model, following on from the upcoming Cupra Born.

The concept, meanwhile, incorporates lighting set into a frame made through 3D printing. By using parts made through this process, they can be more easily replaced as they’re able to be manufactured in just six hours. For Extreme E this could prove invaluable, as parts often get damaged along the course.

Cupra Tavascan Concept
The concept car features a striking exterior livery

Xavi Serra, head of technical development at Cupra Racing, said: “The Cupra Tavascan Extreme E Concept is the next evolution of our all-electric off-road racing car with even more Cupra DNA and a design hints at the brand’s future direction. But it also delivers technical advancement too.

“The Cupra Tavascan Extreme E Concept uses flax fibres throughout the bodywork to improve sustainability and 3D printed elements that can be quickly recreated to keep the racecar out on the track.”

Tavascan concept
The concept’s batteries are located behind the cockpit for better weight distribution

It’s these flax fibres that are integral to the car’s focus on sustainability. By making as much of the body from this material as possible, it reduces the amount of carbon fibre and therefore lowers the vehicle’s impact on the environment. The two materials operate in a similar way and can be worked in the same way, too.

The concept also features a range of copper-coloured accents – a Cupra hallmark – as well as ‘parametric texturing’ and a series of dynamic lines which help to give the car a dramatic look.

Fitted with an electric motor, the Extreme E Concept can manage 0-60mph in under four seconds, while the 54kWh battery is located behind the cockpit for better weight distribution.

