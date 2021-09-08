Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
Lifestyle / Motoring

Fiat Ducato becomes first light commercial vehicle with Level 2 autonomous tech

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 9.15am
The Ducato is now fitted with a range of safety systems
The Ducato is now fitted with a range of safety systems

Fiat’s Ducato has become the first commercial vehicle to offer Level 2 autonomous advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

It includes technology such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and traffic jam assist, which helps when accelerating and braking. Additional features include a speed limiter, braking control for unexpected obstacles, road sign recognition and a driver attentiveness warning.

A new driver central mirror adds a digitally enhanced rear view for the driver, while electronic stability control helps to maintain a safe course, while cross-wind assist adds to the van’s suite of safety systems.

The new Ducato can also be specified with a full digital cockpit which adds a seven-inch colour display and two side digital gauges for the RPM and fuel level displays. This display is also used to relay all key information from the safety assistance systems, including information about speed limits and when an obstacle is detected ahead.

In addition, a 10-inch infotainment system can be fitted to the centre of the dash, incorporating navigation as well as both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There are over 10,000 different customisation options for the Ducato, ensuring it can be adapted to all manner of tasks. The latest Ducato is available to order now.

