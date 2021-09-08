Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Skoda uses ‘swarm’ data to warn drivers of dangers on the road ahead

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 12.44pm
The Enyaq sits on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform
The Enyaq sits on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform

Skoda has developed ‘swarm’ data which is able to warn drivers of its cars about approaching hazards on the road.

Called the Skoda ‘Local Hazard Information Service’, the system uses anonymised data which is then shared with fellow motorists about poor road conditions. It can even detect smaller issues, such as potholes.

The more vehicles that supply the data, the more accurate the analyses and predictions become. Skoda expects more than three million Volkswagen Group vehicles to supply the data in Europe by the end of 2022, in fact.

Available for the firm’s Enyaq iV, new Fabia, Kamiq, Octavia, Scala and Superb models in the UK as part of the Skoda Connect services, the feature uses accelerometers and ABS sensors to measure the acceleration and braking of the car, while virtual sensors estimate the friction between the tyres and road surface based on the amount of wheel slip.

This data, when combined, is then transmitted to the cloud where it is combined with weather information or previous data. Then, alerts are sent out to a car’s infotainment system should it detect that it’s approaching or within an area with poor road surfaces.

Sebastian Lasek, head of product line connectivity at Skoda, said: “The system uses the car’s sensors to detect challenging road conditions in advance. To this end, the ‘Local Hazard Information Service’ increases active safety for drivers and passengers. We are continuously developing our connectivity services to offer our customers extra safety features and even more convenience.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier