Man accused of driving at almost 200mph on motorway faces trial

By Press Association
September 8 2021, 12.50pm
James Hollett leaves Lewes Crown Court (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
A man accused of hitting speeds of up to 200mph on a motorway has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial.

James Hollett, 40, appeared at Lewes Crown Court in relation to an incident on the M23 southbound near Gatwick Airport during lockdown.

Hollett, from Crawley in West Sussex, is accused of taking a black Audi RS6 without the owner’s consent on April 26, and driving dangerously while recording on a mobile phone.

He was arrested after a video showing a driver speeding was posted online a month after the incident in May.

James Hollett leaves Lewes Crown Court
The M23 runs south from Hooley in Surrey to Crawley and has a 70mph speed limit.

Appearing in front of Judge Janet Waddicor, Hollett was wearing beige trousers with a navy suit jacket, shirt and tie.

He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

Hollett is charged with three offences, including aggravated vehicle-taking and two further counts of dangerous driving.

One of the charges relates to an incident on the A24 in Horsham in June 2019 involving a BMW.

Hollett was summoned to Crawley Magistrates’ Court on August 4, following an investigation by Sussex Police which included the seizure of the black Audi RS6, where he first denied the charges.

A second man, 38, was also arrested but no further action was taken against him.

The trial is to begin in January.

