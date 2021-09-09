Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Italy wants combustion engine ban exemption for its supercar manufacturers

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 11.37am
(Lamborghini)
(Lamborghini)

Nowhere in the world has such a high profile supercar manufacturer presence as Italy, with Lamborghini and Ferrari being two Italian-made icons of the automotive industry.

Furthermore, the pair have created a culture for performance car building and expertise that has seen a booming industry of suppliers and niche exotic vehicle makers drawn to the country.

However, part of the allure of these vehicles is the high-performance combustion engines that typically power them, and it appears Italy is concerned about EU plans to ban them.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale
(Ferrari)

Italy’s minister for ecological transition, Roberto Cingolani, told Bloomberg that the country’s prime minister, Mario Draghi, is talking to the EU about the ban, which is scheduled to kick in in 2035.

Cingolani told the news site that while Italy backs the move to zero-emission vehicles, the country’s supercar manufacturers represent a “niche” within the industry. It appears the argument is that because so few vehicles are sold each year, the contribution to global warming and air pollution is also comparatively low.

Italy also wants to buy the manufacturers time to build their own battery technology, adding: “One important step is that Italy gains autonomy in producing high-performance batteries.”

Oliver Zipse, European Automobile Manufacturers Association President as well as BMW Group CEO, also backs the idea, saying: “For very small manufacturers, who in the bigger picture of overall emissions play almost no role, there are good arguments for considering these exemptions.”

Lamborghini Urus production
A Lamborghini Urus SUV being built at the firm’s Sant’Agata Bolognese factory. (Lamborghini)

However, German manufacturer Porsche, which has invested heavily in electric vehicles along with its Volkswagen Group sister firms, does not agree. Its CEO, Oliver Blume, told Bloomberg that “electric in the next decade will be unbeatable,” but ““everybody has to contribute.”

Despite this, Porsche has actually been investing in synthetic fuels, known as e-fuels. These can drastically cut the use of finite fossil fuels, and bring new life to the millions of combustion-engined vehicles already on the road.

The firm admits that, currently, it’s more efficient to use renewable energy to simply charge an electric vehicle, but hopes its investment in the area will bring big improvements.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier