Ford teases next-generation Ranger

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 2.24pm
The Ranger is due to go on sale in 2022
Ford has released an initial look at its upcoming Ranger pick-up truck.

Showcased wearing heavy camouflage, the fourth-generation Ranger has been shown taking on dynamic trials over some difficult terrain.

Due to go on sale next year, the upcoming Ranger will share its underpinnings with the next Volkswagen Amarok. Whereas the previous-generation Ranger had a more rounded look, it’s believed that this new model will be closer in appearance to Ford’s American pick-ups, such as the F-150.

Ford Ranger
The Ranger has been showcased undergoing off-road trials

It’s set to be built at Ford’s pick-up production facilities in Thailand and South Africa, but there have yet to be any details released surrounding the type of powertrain that this new Ranger will be powered by. It’s likely that a diesel engine – used in other Ford commercial vehicles – will power the Ranger, though a plug-in hybrid version could be a possibility.

Ford is calling the new model ‘the toughest, most capable and connected Ranger pick-up yet’ and, given the success of the previous version – it was the UK’s best selling truck recently – will be looking to elevate the Ranger even further.

It has been shown tackling ​​mud, grit, rock and snow to show off just how capable it is, with the car’s strong front end design visible despite the disguise.

Ford has said that the new Ranger will be revealed in full towards the end of this year, ahead of the car going on sale in 2022.

