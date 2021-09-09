Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
Sustainable transport hub gives council staff access to 10 electric vehicles

By Press Association
September 9 2021, 5.11pm
New fleet of Nissan Leaf electric cars have been ordered by the council at Evans Halshaw in Sunderland. L/R Cllr Claire Rowntree, Noel Critchley (Nissan),Kevin Johnson (Nissan) and Neil Milnthorpe (Evans Halshaw).
Sunderland City Council has bought 10 Nissan Leafs to give staff access to zero-emission vehicles.

It’s the first part of the council’s Mobility Hub project, which aims to promote more sustainable travel in the area.

The electric vehicles will be joined by 20 e-bikes, and will be used as pool vehicles for staff to use on business.

Nissan Leaf
(Nissan)

Sunderland has been working towards a Mobility Hub for some time. These locations are quite common in mainland Europe and give people access to vehicles when they need them, often meaning they don’t need a personal car.

The city in the north-east of England wants to be carbon-neutral by 2040, and the new sustainability hub is hoped to be the first step in its goal to make a pool of environmentally friendly vehicles available to the public.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “This year, we have seen a great many reminders of the impact of global warming – from the devastating fires in Greece to flooding in the US, and we all have a role to play in ensuring we tackle the climate emergency.

“Initiatives like this one will put us right at the cutting edge in taking proactive steps to minimise our carbon footprint. We’re looking forward to testing the concept with these stunning Nissan cars that we’re very proud were made in Sunderland.”

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Dynamic City Portfolio Holder, added: “The Mobility Hub will stand at the heart of our Riverside Sunderland community, the UK’s first low-carbon urban quarter.

“We’re creating a unique place to live, work and play at Riverside and – through initiatives like this Mobility Hub – we will be able to show people a different way of living, offering them a service that will support them to live in a greener way and save money in the process.”

