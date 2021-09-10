Volkswagen releases prices and specs for new Polo

Volkswagen has announced that its new Polo will start from £17,885

The facelifted hatchback, which is available to order now, brings a new look, more upmarket interior and additional technology to the brand’s best-selling supermini.

The Polo range kicks off with ‘Life’ trims, bringing LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and an eight-inch digital cockpit display as standard.

Certain models gain high-definition IQ.Light technology

Move up to Style trim and you’ll find front and rear parking sensors fitted as standard alongside 16-inch alloy wheels, two-zone climate control and Volkswagen’s Discover Navigation infotainment system.

Finally, there’s R-Line. This is distinguished by 16-inch ‘Valencia’ alloy wheels and reshaped bumpers, as well as black roof lining, stainless steel pedals and sports comfort seats. It too benefits from the Discover Navigation infotainment system.

A large central screen dominates the cabin

Both Style and R-Line specifications start from £20,785. Buyers are able to personalise their vehicles through a list of options which includes additional paint shades such as ‘Vibrant Violet’ and a range of 16- and 17-inch wheel designs. A Sports Suspension Pack adds ‘dynamic’ suspension and an XDS electronic differential lock which has also seen use on the Golf GTI.

Volkswagen has also stated that a performance GTI version of the Polo will be hitting the market soon.

When it comes to engines, the Polo arrives with an entry-level 1.0-litre engine with 79bhp and linked to a five-speed manual gearbox. After this, there’s a turbocharged 1.0-litre engine with outputs ranging from 94bhp to 108bhp. There’s the option of either a five-speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, too. The best fuel consumption figures come in at 54.3mpg.