Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Volkswagen releases prices and specs for new Polo

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 10.47am
Pricing for the new Polo has been announced
Volkswagen has announced that its new Polo will start from £17,885

The facelifted hatchback, which is available to order now, brings a new look, more upmarket interior and additional technology to the brand’s best-selling supermini.

The Polo range kicks off with ‘Life’ trims, bringing LED headlights, adaptive cruise control and an eight-inch digital cockpit display as standard.

Volkswagen Polo
Certain models gain high-definition IQ.Light technology

Move up to Style trim and you’ll find front and rear parking sensors fitted as standard alongside 16-inch alloy wheels, two-zone climate control and Volkswagen’s Discover Navigation infotainment system.

Finally, there’s R-Line. This is distinguished by 16-inch ‘Valencia’ alloy wheels and reshaped bumpers, as well as black roof lining, stainless steel pedals and sports comfort seats. It too benefits from the Discover Navigation infotainment system.

Volkswagen Polo
A large central screen dominates the cabin

Both Style and R-Line specifications start from £20,785. Buyers are able to personalise their vehicles through a list of options which includes additional paint shades such as ‘Vibrant Violet’ and a range of 16- and 17-inch wheel designs. A Sports Suspension Pack adds ‘dynamic’ suspension and an XDS electronic differential lock which has also seen use on the Golf GTI.

Volkswagen has also stated that a performance GTI version of the Polo will be hitting the market soon.

When it comes to engines, the Polo arrives with an entry-level 1.0-litre engine with 79bhp and linked to a five-speed manual gearbox. After this, there’s a turbocharged 1.0-litre engine with outputs ranging from 94bhp to 108bhp. There’s the option of either a five-speed manual or seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox, too. The best fuel consumption figures come in at 54.3mpg.

