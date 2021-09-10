Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government to streamline HGV tests to combat driver shortage

By Press Association
September 10 2021, 5.37pm
An HGV lorry on the M4 motorway near Datchet, Berkshire. The Government has announced a temporary extension to lorry drivers’ hours from Monday July 12th, amid a shortage of workers. Picture date: Thursday July 8, 2021.
Up to 50,000 HGV driving tests will be made available each year through a ‘streamline’ of the testing process in an effort to tackle the shortage of lorry drivers.

Announced today by the Department for Transport (DfT), the move will see the HGV driving test given an overhaul. It’ll mean that drivers will only need to take one test to drive both a rigid and articulated lorry, as opposed to the current two separate tests. These are currently spaced three weeks apart.

By doing so, the government says that it’ll make around 20,000 more HGV driving tests available each year.

The tests themselves will also be made shorter through the removal of the ‘reversing exercise’ element, as well as the ‘uncoupling and recoupling’ exercise for vehicles with trailers.

The DfT states that this part of the test takes a ‘significant amount of time’ and that assessing these manoeuvres separately will free up examiner time, allowing them to carry out another full test every day.

In addition, car drivers who want to tow a trailer or caravan won’t need to take a test, freeing up a further 30,000 more HGV tests. The new legislation replaces previous EU regulations.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “From Inverness to St Ives, HGV drivers are helping to keep the country running, and have been throughout the pandemic. The shortage of drivers is a global problem, but we’ve been taking action here in the UK to help industry leaders attract drivers and build a more resilient sector.

“We’ve already delivered 50 per cent more tests than were available before the pandemic, but today’s additional measures will deliver up to 50,000 more a year, helping more and more people to kickstart their career as a well-paid HGV driver.”

The DfT has said that the move won’t affect the standard of driving required in order to drive an HGV, while car owners are being encouraged to undertake extra training in order to tow trailers and caravans.

