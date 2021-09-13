New Ssangyong Musso lands in dealerships

Ssangyong’s new Musso has arrived in UK dealerships priced from £23,495 excluding VAT.

The rugged pick-up truck brings a whole new exterior design with an ultra-large front grille dominating the look of the Musso. Designed with a five-seat crew-cab layout, the Musso uses a diesel engine with 179bhp and 420Nm of torque.

Capable of returning up to 29.5mpg combined, this engine also drives the Musso from 0-60mph in 11.7 seconds when fitted with a six-speed automatic gearbox, or 11.1 seconds when equipped with the six-speed manual.

The Musso’s interior features a large central screen

Power is permanently sent to the rear wheels, but a selectable four-wheel-drive mode is also available. Both high and low ratios are also included to ensure that the Musso can tackle all manner of terrain.

Inside, there’s the option of either an 8.0- or 9.2-inch infotainment screen with TomTom navigation included on high-spec models. All models feature DAB radio and Bluetooth connectivity, while middle and top-spec models also boast both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other standard features include electric windows, cruise control and air conditioning.

Entry-level EX models also bring 17-inch alloy wheels and automatic headlights, while Rebel variants add to this with roof rails, a rear-view reversing camera and front seats which are both heated and ventilated.

Saracen versions receive a black exterior pack, 18-inch black alloy wheels and Nappa leather seats inside. Dual-zone climate control is included too, as well as LED daytime running lights and dark tinted rear privacy glass. Safety assistance features such as blind-spot detection and lane change assist are included as standard at this level as well.

Finally, there’s the Rhino. Only available in long-bed configuration – and the only Musso to get this option – it brings a range of additional features such as redesigned 17-inch wheels with XL tyres and front and rear parking sensors. This model’s real draw is the extra 310mm provided in the load bed.