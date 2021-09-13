Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021
Lifestyle / Motoring

The new Skoda Fabia will be priced from £14,905

By Press Association
September 13 2021, 4.28pm
(Skoda)
(Skoda)

The fourth-generation Skoda Fabia will cost from £14,905 when it goes on sale in the UK in late September.

Building on the Czech firm’s reputation for offering practical cars, the new Fabia is the most spacious car in its segment and comes with more advanced safety and assistance features than before.

Four trim levels will be available from launch. Called S, SE Comfort, SE L and Colour Edition, they will be joined by the sporty Monte Carlo trim in early 2022.

Skoda Fabia
(Skoda)

There are also four petrol engines to choose from, ranging in output from 64bhp to 109bhp. The 64 and 84bhp engines have a five-speed manual gearbox, the 94bhp option has a six-speed manual, and the most powerful unit gets a seven-speed automatic.

The entry level Fabia S has LED headlights, DAB digital radio, 6.5-inch infotainment screen and air conditioning. Driver assistance equipment includes front assist, pedestrian protection and lane assist.

Step up to the SE Comfort, priced from £16,795, and you get 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights, leather steering wheel, rear parking sensors, and a leather-wrapped handbrake lever and gearshift knob.

Skoda Fabia
(Skoda)

SE L models start at £18,980 and include 16-inch alloy wheels, electric windows front and rear, ‘comfort seats’ and a microsuede grey lower decorative trim. The infotainment system is upgraded to a 9.2-inch colour display with an Amundsen navigation system.

Finally, the Colour Edition starts at £17,495 and adds black 16-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass, a Balero radio with an eight-inch display and a 10-inch digital instrument display ahead of the driver.

Orders will open from September 2021 with deliveries expected to begin in the fourth quarter of the year.

