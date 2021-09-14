Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021
Volkswagen ID. models to get over the air updates

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 9.33am
Volkswagen has announced that its line-up of electric cars will now receive regular software updates.

These updates had previously only been available as part of a test phase for customers who had registered with the ‘ID. First Movers Club’ but now, it’s being opened up to all electric ‘ID.’ models.

Volkswagen plans to provide free software to its customers ‘around every twelve weeks’ in order to both keep the vehicles themselves up-to-date while also bringing a better customer experience.

Customers will also be able to add services and functions to their vehicles when required. For instance, Travel Assist could be installed and Volkswagen even admits that ‘improved battery performance’ could be downloaded if a customer is travelling on a long journey.

Ralf Brandstätter, Volkswagen CEO, said: “Full availability of our Over-the-Air Updates underlines the innovative capacity of Volkswagen and forms the basis for a completely new, digital customer experience.”

The first update focuses on the ID. Light system – a strip of light at the bottom of the windscreen. For instance, it can now give drivers information about how they could be saving energy while driving, as well as added assistance through the automatic distance control system when using cruise control.

This update also brings a more focused dynamic main beam control, while the graphics on the infotainment become ‘calmer and clearer’ when travelling at night, too.

