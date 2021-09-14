Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Goodwood Revival 2021: Here’s what to expect

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 10.16am
2017 Revival8th – 9th September 2017Photo: Drew Gibson
2017 Revival8th – 9th September 2017Photo: Drew Gibson

The Goodwood Festival of Speed might be the big, mainstream event that grabs headlines, but there’s another event hosted in the rolling Sussex hills that has quietly become the go-to motorsport event for those in the know.

Goodwood Revival sees the classic motor circuit turn back the clocks, dressed up in vintage branding and welcoming guests wearing their finest period-correct clothing.

This year’s event takes place from the 17th to the 19th of September – here’s what to expect.

Classic cars

Goodwood Revival
All manner of classics attend the Revival (Credit: Jayson Fong)

Before we get onto the show’s quirks, we must remember that this is a car show, first and foremost.

However, unlike many events of this kind, these aren’t simply static displays. No, there are various races across the weekend, seeing the cars used just as they were in their heyday.

You’ll see everything from pre-war monsters from a fearsome era of racing to iconic Ford Mustang versus Mini Cooper touring car battles – and everything in between. There’s a genuinely fascinating mix on show.

Proper racing

Goodwood Revival
All manner of classics battle with one another on the circuit (Credit: Jayson Fong)

With many of the cars competing in these races boasting impressive heritage, they can be worth thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of pounds. In fact, don’t be surprised to see multi-million-pound racers hitting the track.

However, while other events of this kind tend to have friendly exhibition-style races, Revival is famous for arguably the most competitive racing you’ll see on the historic racing circuit.

It’s a testament to the owners of these rare, wonderful classics that they’re happy to send them out to be driven in anger and put on a show.

Legendary drivers

Jenson Button
Jenson Button will be at this year’s revival (Nick Dungan)

Motorsport drivers are motorsport fans too, so when they’re given the chance to drive the cars that sparked their passion for racing as a kid, it can be hard to turn down. It’s why the driver list has some huge names involved.

This year we’re seeing one of the biggest names to ever get involved, with 2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button making his Revival debut in a Jaguar E-Type in the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy.

Expert world-renowned drivers from disciplines as diverse as rallying, endurance racing and Formula 1 to join the Brit on track.

Fashion show

Goodwood Revival
Everyone gets fully dressed up for the Revival (Credit: Steven Stringer)

While you might cringe at the idea of dressing up to attend a car show, it’s actually those who don’t enter the spirit of things who end up feeling a bit silly.

That’s because the vast majority of attendees dress up in period-correct clothing, donning garments relevant to the 1940s – 1960s, lining up with the cars on track. There are event hairdressers and makeup artists on-site to complete your look.

Revival High Street

Goodwood Revival
Everyone dresses up in period-correct clothing

It’s not just the on-track action that’ll transport you back in time, as the on-site high street will give you a walk down memory lane.

Goodwood has worked with various brands to create shops in the style of their classic counterparts, often selling items with classic branding to provide a great piece of memorabilia.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier