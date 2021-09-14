Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Citroen adds new Black Edition to C5 Aircross Hybrid line-up

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 10.43am
Citroen has added a new Black Edition to its C5 Aircross hybrid line-up
Citroen has added a new Black Edition to its C5 Aircross hybrid line-up

Citroen has bolstered the number of specifications available with its C5 Aircross Hybrid through a new Black Edition trim level.

Sitting at the top of the C5 Aircross Hybrid model range, it brings a host of additional features and is priced from £36,850, with first deliveries expected from late October. It’s available to order now, too.

The Black Edition incorporates a ‘Perla Nera’ black contrasting roof and door mirrors with matching 19-inch black alloy wheels.

Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid Black Edition
Black Edition cars get contrast alloy wheels

It also features an opening panoramic sunroof with sunblind, while inside the car’s Advanced Comfort Seats are trimmed in ‘Urban Black’ Alcantara.

An eight-inch colour touchscreen is fitted as standard, incorporating satellite navigation and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Black Edition cars also boast front and rear parking sensors, LED headlights, a reversing camera and keyless entry and start.

Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid Black Edition
The new C5 Aircross Black Edition tops the Hybrid’s model range

Citroen’s Safety Plus Pack – which incorporates blind-spot monitoring and active safety brake – is also fitted as standard.

The C5 Aircross Hybrid uses a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine linked to an 80kW electric motor and an automatic gearbox. A 13.2kWh battery delivers – when fully charged – an electric-only range of up to 34 miles, while Citroen claims that it could return up to 222mpg combined. When hooked up to a 7.4kW home charger, a full recharge will take around two hours.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier