Tuesday, September 14th 2021
Lifestyle / Motoring

Toyota updates RAV4 range and adds new Adventure model

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 11.33am
The Toyota badge at the front of the car has been moved
Toyota has updated its popular RAV4 for 2022 while introducing a new rugged-looking Adventure model.

A range of changes have been made to the regular car, including the introduction of new projector-type LED headlights and LED front fog lights. In addition, a new 10-spoke alloy wheel design has been introduced in either silver or black, while inside the cabin there’s added LED lighting, power adjustment for the front passenger seat and USB-C charging points.

Toyota RAV4
The Adventure model gains a range of rugged-looking styling changes

The new Adventure model, meanwhile, incorporates a black grille with a Toyota badge which has been moved to a more central position. The front fog lights are housed within black surrounds, while silver-coloured underbody panels give it a go-anywhere look. At all four corners sit 19-inch alloy wheels finished in matte grey.

Inside you’ll find seats trimmed in quilted synthetic leather with contrast orange stitching. ‘Adventure’ branded scuff plates tie the whole look together.

The RAV4 Adventure utilises a 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid setup with intelligent all-wheel-drive which comes through a small electric motor being fitted to the rear axle.

The RAV4 is expected to go on sale towards the end of the year with first deliveries predicted in the first quarter of 2022. Full pricing and specification will be announced closer to that time, too, though it’s likely that there will be a small increase on the current RAV4’s £31,095 starting price.

