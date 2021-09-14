Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 14th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Motoring

Pope Francis uses specially converted Skoda Enyaq for Slovakian visit

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 12.24pm
The Pope will be using a specially adapted Enyaq during his time in Slovakia
Pope Francis has been provided with two Skoda Enyaq iV electric cars for his visit to Slovakia this week.

The pair of electric SUVs have been specially adapted, with clear glass windows replacing the standard-fit tinted versions so that the Pontiff can be more easily seen, while chrome standard holders have been installed on the front wing of the passenger side in order to fly the Vatican flag.

Skoda Enyaq
The Enyaq iV is Skoda’s latest EV

The official logo of the papal visit has been applied to the exterior mirror housing, while an additional handle has been fitted to make exiting the car more comfortable.

The Pope is visiting Slovakia from 12-15 September at the invitation of President Zuzana Čaputová. He’ll be travelling to Košice before travelling to the pilgrimage site of Šaštín prior to returning to Rome at midday on Wednesday 14.

Skoda has also launched a dedicated website for the Pope’s visit, which will allow people from all over the world to send greetings to the Pontiff as he journeys through Slovakia. Through augmented reality, these greetings sent to the website will be displayed on a virtual 3D model of the Enyaq on the website.

The Enyaq iV is one of Skoda’s latest fully electric cars, bringing a range of up to 332 miles from a single charge. Thanks to 125kW rapid charging, it can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in 38 minutes.

