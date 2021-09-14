Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Polestar commits to UK research and development hub with new expansion

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 1.02pm
Polestar is expanding its R&D team in the UK
Polestar has made a fresh commitment to its UK operations with the announcement that it’ll be doubling its research and development team.

It had already swelled from 120 members to 250 in the last 12 months and an additional 250 are set to join shortly. Polestar expects its team to expand beyond 500 in the future, too.

RTOTY20 - Polestar 2
The 2 can deliver upwards of 200 miles from a charge

Polestar’s new facilities will be located at the MIRA technology park in the Midlands. Here, the UK R&D team will work alongside their colleagues in Sweden to focus on creating engineering solutions for Polestar cars. The site also offers the ability to access advanced battery testing equipment as well as an on-location test track.

“Going electric is a pivotal moment in the history of cars,” says Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar. “The combination of British engineering talent and Swedish expertise will ensure our cars are among the highest performing and most sustainable on the road.”

The UK team will also play a core role in the development of the firm’s Precept. First revealed last year, it is set to enter production before 2025.

Pete Allen, head of Polestar UK R&D, said: “The Precept is a statement of intent for the brand in terms of design, technology and sustainability. The production car will take an important step on the journey towards climate neutrality, and ours will be the team that delivers that.”

