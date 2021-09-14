Polestar commits to UK research and development hub with new expansion

Polestar has made a fresh commitment to its UK operations with the announcement that it’ll be doubling its research and development team.

It had already swelled from 120 members to 250 in the last 12 months and an additional 250 are set to join shortly. Polestar expects its team to expand beyond 500 in the future, too.

The 2 can deliver upwards of 200 miles from a charge

Polestar’s new facilities will be located at the MIRA technology park in the Midlands. Here, the UK R&D team will work alongside their colleagues in Sweden to focus on creating engineering solutions for Polestar cars. The site also offers the ability to access advanced battery testing equipment as well as an on-location test track.

“Going electric is a pivotal moment in the history of cars,” says Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar. “The combination of British engineering talent and Swedish expertise will ensure our cars are among the highest performing and most sustainable on the road.”

The UK team will also play a core role in the development of the firm’s Precept. First revealed last year, it is set to enter production before 2025.

Pete Allen, head of Polestar UK R&D, said: “The Precept is a statement of intent for the brand in terms of design, technology and sustainability. The production car will take an important step on the journey towards climate neutrality, and ours will be the team that delivers that.”