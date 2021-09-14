Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Triumph’s new Speed Triple 1200 RR arrives on the scene

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 1.28pm
The 1200 RR features a retro-inspired look
Triumph has expanded its popular Speed Triple range with the introduction of the 1200 RR.

Bringing a retro feel, the 1200 RR is based upon the Speed Triple 1200 RS which was released earlier in the year. The two share the same 178bhp 1160cc triple engine, but the RR takes a slightly more cafe racer-style approach to looks.

The most noticeable change between the two motorcycles is the fitment of a single round headlamp, which replaces the twin headlamps on the RS. This is joined by clip-on handlebars, while the footpegs have been moved backwards. Combined, they give a more forward-leaning riding position.

The RR incorporates Brembo brakes with 320mm discs, as well as lean-sensitive ABS. Adjustable Ohlins suspension is fitted as standard, too. They’re semi-active units, too, which means that they can be adjusted depending on the kind of riding you’re doing. Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tyres are fitted as well.

A brushed stainless steel exhaust silencer with black end cap completes the look, while buyers have the option of more than 30 genuine Triumph accessories to help tailor the bike to their specific needs.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR
A singular LED light is fitted to the front

All bikes get a full-colour five-inch TFT screen, while Triumph shift assist with up and down quickshifter comes as standard too.

The new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR will go on sale from January 2022, priced from £17,950.

