Mazda updates CX-5 for greater refinement and comfort

By Press Association
September 14 2021, 4.01pm
Mazda has given its CX-5 a significant overhaul
Mazda has revealed a ‘significantly’ revised version of its largest SUV in Europe, the CX-5.

Due to go on sale early next year, the new CX-5 introduces a new Intelligent Drive select system which allows drivers to tailor the car’s settings for the conditions. Models equipped with all-wheel-drive also get off-road mode, which helps when driving on loose or slippery surfaces.

Mazda has worked to reduce road noise, too, while refinements to the bodyshell, suspension and seats have boosted comfort levels.

Mazda CX-5
The interior of the car is available with a range of finishes and trims

The outside of the CX-5 has been given an updated grille, while both front and rear lamp clusters have been restyled for a sharper look. A new exterior colour – Zircon Sand – is also available.

Three new model grades feature on the CX-5. The first, ‘Newground’, incorporates underguard-style trim pieces at the front and rear, as well as black door mirrors and lime green accents to the front grille. There’s the option of either 17-inch silver or 19-inch black alloy wheels, too. Inside, there’s suede upholstery with lime green stitching.

The next trim level – Sport Black – brings a gloss black finish on the grille, lower bumper sections and wheel arches to give the car a more purposeful stance on the road. Inside, it’s given a sportier appearance thanks to red stitching on the black leather seats, door panels, gear shift lever and steering wheel.

Finally, GT Sport adds a one-colour exterior and silver 19-inch alloy wheels, while the cabin features high-quality Nappa leather and genuine wood trim.

The CX-5 now benefits from wireless phone charging, too, while the reversible boot floor and tailgate sill are at the same level to help with loading. Newground models also benefit from a boot floor with a water-resistant side for wet or dirty items.

Further details and pricing about the CX-5 are expected to be announced later in the year.

